Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,406. The firm has a market cap of $496.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

