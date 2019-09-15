Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 756,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE HOV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 295,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,604. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.62. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $482.04 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

