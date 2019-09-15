HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $40.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in HSBC by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 2,602,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 24.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

