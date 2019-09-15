Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNP shares. ValuEngine lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 103.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.32. 7,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

