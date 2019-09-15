IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,639,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 4,035,600 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 718,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $18,612,117.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,315,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.39. 498,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.35. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $290.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.42.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

