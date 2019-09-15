ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) vs. Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Financial Analysis

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ICU Medical alerts:

This table compares ICU Medical and Lianluo Smart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.40 billion 2.40 $28.79 million $7.71 21.12 Lianluo Smart $560,000.00 24.50 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 3.56% 12.41% 9.99% Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ICU Medical and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICU Medical presently has a consensus price target of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Lianluo Smart on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.