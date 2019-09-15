ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $4.16 million and $2.31 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001820 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,766,091 coins and its circulating supply is 12,766,093 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

