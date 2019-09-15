imbrex Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $121,645.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, imbrex has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.01163841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

