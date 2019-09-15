Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ICD remained flat at $$1.64 during trading hours on Friday. 136,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

