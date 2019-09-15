Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,789,700 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 1,569,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,094,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IFRX. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink cut shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Inflarx stock remained flat at $$3.02 during midday trading on Friday. 281,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,869. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

