Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,559,400 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. 126,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $861.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingles Markets will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $155,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $572,134 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.