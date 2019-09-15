INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 12,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,717. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.94 and a quick ratio of 20.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $72,990. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

