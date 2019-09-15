Insider Buying: Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) VP Purchases $102,647.19 in Stock

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) VP Douglas Charles Taylor acquired 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $916,166.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $149.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $149.45.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.