Insider Selling: Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $183,125.00 in Stock

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $183,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph E. Gilliam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,750 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $256,875.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $273,969.96.

On Monday, July 22nd, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $780,191.86.

On Monday, June 17th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 8,750 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $649,425.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $73.99 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $84.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 144.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

