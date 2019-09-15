Insider Selling: Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Sells 1,699 Shares of Stock

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $14,492.47.

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $867.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Water Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 139,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,741,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

