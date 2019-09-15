Intelligent Trading Foundation Hits Market Cap of $90,858.00 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 225.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 225.5% against the dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Mercatox. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $90,858.00 and $1.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

