Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,000 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,957.14 ($64.77).

A number of equities analysts have commented on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) target price (up from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Intercontinental Hotels Group stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,059 ($66.10). The stock had a trading volume of 392,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,256.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,043.78. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

