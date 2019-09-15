Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XENT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.11.

XENT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 6,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,110. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 561,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 430,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

