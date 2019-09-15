Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.48

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $4.34. Intrusion shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -0.12.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 196.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

