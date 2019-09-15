Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

NYSE VLT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.