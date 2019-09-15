Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRET traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $71.31. 47,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on IRET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

