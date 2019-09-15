IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

In related news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $131,268.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 108.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700,721 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 490.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 538,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 447,068 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,205.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 233,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,802,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.34. 284,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,850. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.47. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

