Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Bank of America lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 3,012,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.09%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 194.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

