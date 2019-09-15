iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,031,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,491. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.