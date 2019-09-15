iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of HEZU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $30.92. 132,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,044. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

