iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,086 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $607,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 301.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,901. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

