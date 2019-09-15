Italo (XTA) Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Italo has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $41,447.00 and $78.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00199636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.01160957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 2,972,953 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.