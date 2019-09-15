Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.91. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 873,992 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.30 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 77.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.22, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Martin Forrester Bawlf sold 39,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$164,853.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,432,636.08. Also, Director Elia Mikhael sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$89,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,264,023.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,816 shares of company stock valued at $257,925.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

