Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Short Interest Update

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,026,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 16,409,100 shares. Approximately 33.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of JAG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.08. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter worth $3,384,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,524.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAG shares. TheStreet downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

