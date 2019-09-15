Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JAGX. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

In other news, Director James J. Bochnowski purchased 180,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

