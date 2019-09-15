JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Actuant (NYSE:ATU) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

ATU has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Actuant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.96.

NYSE ATU opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. Actuant has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Actuant’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 104,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 94,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 1,523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

