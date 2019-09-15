Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.71. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 1,175,493 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya coal to power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

