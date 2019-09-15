KickToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $75,149.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $75,149.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinsbit, CoinBene and ABCC. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.58 or 0.04560177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, KuCoin, CoinBene, TOKOK, Dcoin, P2PB2B, COSS, Bilaxy, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Exmo, Livecoin, ABCC, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

