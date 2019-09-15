Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 282,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.94. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the second quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimball International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 229,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimball International by 97.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 72.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 175,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kimball International by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 131,044 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

