Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by VHCP Management II LLC

VHCP Management II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,149 shares during the quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.6% of VHCP Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. VHCP Management II LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -1.35.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.