Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,563,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.