Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.40 ($49.30).

Several research firms have issued reports on PHIA. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.80 ($48.60) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.