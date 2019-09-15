Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,048,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. 816,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 130.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.