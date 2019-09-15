Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Down 11.3%

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) shares dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 320,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 225,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

