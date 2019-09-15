Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Position Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,412,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,146,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,364,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

