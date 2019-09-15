Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lamb Weston by 79.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,695 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 78.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 981,838.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,109,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $60,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 694,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,137. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

