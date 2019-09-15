Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

LW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 694,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,799. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.17. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.