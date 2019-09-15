Lambda 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.61 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $94.05 million and $52.61 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.01163841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,048,072 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

