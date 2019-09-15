Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $373.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lawson Products by 88.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lawson Products by 820.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lawson Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

