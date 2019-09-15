Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 923,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

FWONA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.26. 50,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,619. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 562.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

