Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Hits $16.65 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $16.65 million and $95,253.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.00 or 0.02120649 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000334 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 643,286,582 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

