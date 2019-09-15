LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given a $37.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wellington Shields cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

LKQ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 3,254,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. LKQ has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.6% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,555,000 after acquiring an additional 570,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 21.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 142.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $4,425,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

