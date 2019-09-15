LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $499,683.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $499,683.00 and approximately $63,124.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00333896 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007048 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

