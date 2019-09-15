LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.69. 24,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,537. The company has a market capitalization of $255.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

