LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LSI Industries by 68.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,670. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

